GARY — A Chicago man has been arrested after he attempted to evade officers in a stolen vehicle, which he allegedly paid $30 for, according to a Indiana State Police new release.
Dejuan T. Beal faces four felony and six misdemeanor charges stemming from a police chase early Thursday that reportedly ended with the 21-year-old hiding behind a bush on the 1600 block of West 9th Avenue in Gary.
Police said the pursuit started about 2:18 a.m. when Indiana State Trooper Ala'a Hamed noticed a 2017 Mazda passing cars at a high rate of speed eastbound on Interstate 80/94.
Hamed said he caught up to the vehicle, with both traveling near 91 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. The Mazda's Illinois license plate revealed it had been stolen.
Once the trooper turned on his emergency lights, Beal kept driving and sped up to 110 mph, taking the Grant Street exit toward Gary, the release states.
Near West 9th Avenue, the Mazda decreased its speed and rammed into the front driver's side of the police car, Hamed said.
The two vehicles came to a stop, with Beal and an unknown male passenger running from the Mazda, the release states. Only Beal was found.
He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville for a blood draw, and later booked into Lake County Jail on various charges such as OWI and resisting law enforcement.