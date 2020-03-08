Man placed on probation after admitting he confined woman at workplace

CROWN POINT — A Morocco, Indiana, man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with an alleged workplace rape and was placed on two years of probation.
Daniel J. White, 36, pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, a level 6 felony, admitting he cornered a female co-worker against a wall at a Crown Point business and prevented her from leaving.
In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of rape and two counts of sexual battery.
The woman initially told police White forced her to perform a sex act after pinning her against a wall Jan. 16, 2018, at NWI Generator in the 1100 block of Breuckman Drive.
White was sentenced to two years in jail, but the term was suspended in favor of probation. His plea agreement required him to continue to have no contact with the woman.
