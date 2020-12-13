Man placed on probation after admitting to neglect of disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man recently pleaded guilty to a neglect charge in an elder abuse case and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Nathan Soria, 31, and Brittany I. Stewart, 32, were arrested in August on charges alleging they neglected and abused Stewart's elderly grandmother and aunt, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal.

Soria pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

He admitted in a plea agreement he and Stewart had been caring for Stewart's disabled 51-year-old aunt when Hobart police found her with apparent injuries to her face and body and a broken finger.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Soria's plea and sentenced him to 18 months, which were suspended in favor of probation. Cappas also granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen's motion for a no contact order.

Stewart pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear before the court Feb 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hobart police responded July 19 after a 76-year-old woman climbed through a window to leave the house and a neighbor called for medics, because the woman had bruises on her face and arms, according to court records.