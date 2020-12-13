Man placed on probation after admitting to neglect of disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man recently pleaded guilty to a neglect charge in an elder abuse case and was placed on probation for 18 months.
Nathan Soria, 31, and Brittany I. Stewart, 32, were arrested in August on charges alleging they neglected and abused Stewart's elderly grandmother and aunt, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal.
Soria pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.
He admitted in a plea agreement he and Stewart had been caring for Stewart's disabled 51-year-old aunt when Hobart police found her with apparent injuries to her face and body and a broken finger.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Soria's plea and sentenced him to 18 months, which were suspended in favor of probation. Cappas also granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen's motion for a no contact order.
Stewart pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear before the court Feb 2.
Hobart police responded July 19 after a 76-year-old woman climbed through a window to leave the house and a neighbor called for medics, because the woman had bruises on her face and arms, according to court records.
Officers determined the woman lived in the 1000 block of Third Street and noticed a window to the home's basement had a broken screen, records state.
Inside, police observed garbage all over the floor and furniture. A woman on a couch with no cushions or padding appeared to be half-laying, half-sitting and unable to move herself, records state. That woman was later identified as the 51-year-old aunt, who has cerebral palsy.
Soria answered the front door when police knocked and told officers he lived there, records allege.
When police said they needed to get inside to check on the well-being of the woman in the basement, Soria closed and locked the door and shut the blinds to the basement window, documents state. Police obtained a search warrant for the home.
