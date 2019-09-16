{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty Thursday to allegations he pointed a gun at a neighbor because she didn't want to talk to him.

Nicholas Terry, 21, was given a two-year suspended sentence and placed on probation after admitted to a level 6 felony count of pointing a firearm, records show.

If Terry successfully completes probation, he can petition Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas for misdemeanor treatment.

Terry agreed to complete anger management counseling and avoid contact with the neighbor, according to his plea agreement.

Terry was arrested June 15 after he and a friend asked a neighbor why she was "rude" and didn't talk to them much. She replied she didn't like small talk. 

Terry became angry, went inside his home in the 7000 block of Fillmore Drive and returned with a gun, which he pointed at the woman while threatening to shoot her, records state.

The woman went inside her home and called police. She heard gunshots outside her home.

A SWAT team responded and took Terry into custody.

