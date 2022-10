Man placed on probation for driving car used in shooting

CROWN POINT — A second defendant pleaded guilty last week in connection with a Dec. 3 shooting that wounded a man driving in Hammond.

Mwata Webb, 21, of Chicago Heights, admitted he was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Camero used in the shooting at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and 175th Street, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The driver of another car was shot in the leg.

Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Webb's plea to assisting a criminal, a level 6 felony, and sentenced him to 18 months suspended in favor of probation.

Webb's co-defendant, Jarell Spires, 20, of Chicago, admitted last month to shooting the man after they all left the Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., following an altercation, court records show.

Spires pleaded guilty to one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony, and was sentenced to two years in jail. With credit for time already served, he was expected to serve about another year behind bars.