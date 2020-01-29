Man placed on probation for reckless driving during chase involving Walmart shooter

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 120 days on probation for driving the 2018 Walmart shooter away from a Glen Park home while authorities followed.

Jimmy L. Jackson Jr., 28, admitted he was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic Oct. 9, 2018, as he drove Alex C. Hughes through Gary.

Hughes, 27, of Griffith, was convicted of criminal recklessness last year and sentenced in December to three years in prison for shooting into the Hobart Walmart in September 2018, while about 200 people were inside.

The gunfire caused people in the Burger King attached to the store to dive for cover.

A 26-year-old man and his then-9-year-old son were wounded in the shooting. Ballistics analysis later determined Hughes didn't fire the shot that wounded the boy.

Jackson was charged with assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with the chase.

Police had been staking out a residence in the 1300 block of East 51st Place of Gary in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant for Hughes. An agent began to pursue Jackson after police noticed he picked up a passenger.