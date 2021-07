Man placed on probation for stabbing

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Friday in a 2020 stabbing and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Darcy L. Hurt, 56, admitted to one count of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Hurt's plea agreement and sentenced him to 18 months, suspended in favor of probation.

Hurt told the judge he understood he was giving up his right to a self-defense claim by pleading guilty.

Hurt's attorney, Marc Laterzo, said Hurt had no prior criminal history and ran across a street to a Gary fire station to get help after stabbing a 42-year-old man Jan. 31 in the 500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.

According to court records, Hurt appeared to be drunk and said, "I stabbed that guy, man. I really stabbed that guy," as he sat in the backseat of a police car.

Hurt told police he stabbed the man after the man began hitting him because he asked the man to leave his apartment.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said the victim was notified of Hurt's plea agreement and agreed with the terms.

