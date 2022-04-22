 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in attacks on relatives

  • 0
Mauricio Juarez

Mauricio Juarez

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to charges he stabbed one relative and injured another relative in two separate attacks in 2020 and 2021.

Muaricio Juarez, 39, could face a sentence of 1 1/2 to 8 1/2 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts his plea agreement.

Juarez pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.

He admitted in his plea agreement he stabbed his father at a Hammond home Jan. 31, 2021, causing a stab wound to the man's chest, cuts to his stomach, hands and wrists, and bruising to his face.

Juarez also admitted he attacked a different relative Jan. 6, 2020, causing swelling to her eye and a cut to her hand.

Juarez's sentencing was scheduled for May 27.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Cocaine' plops out of stuffed reindeer at Los Angeles donation center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts