Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in attacks on relatives

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to charges he stabbed one relative and injured another relative in two separate attacks in 2020 and 2021.

Muaricio Juarez, 39, could face a sentence of 1 1/2 to 8 1/2 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts his plea agreement.

Juarez pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.

He admitted in his plea agreement he stabbed his father at a Hammond home Jan. 31, 2021, causing a stab wound to the man's chest, cuts to his stomach, hands and wrists, and bruising to his face.

Juarez also admitted he attacked a different relative Jan. 6, 2020, causing swelling to her eye and a cut to her hand.

Juarez's sentencing was scheduled for May 27.

