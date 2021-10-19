Man pleads guilty in 1998 triple homicide

CROWN POINT — A former Region man pleaded guilty in connection with a triple homicide in 1998 at a suspected crack house in Hammond and agreed to testify against his co-defendant, court records show.
David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, admitted in a plea agreement he helped James H. Higgason III, 52, of Whiting, bludgeon Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago, to death Jan. 18, 1998, inside a home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.
Elva Tamez, 36, and Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City, also were killed.
Copley pleaded guilty to one count of murder. If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Copley's plea agreement, he would sentence Copley to 45 years in prison.
Higgason has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and is scheduled for trial starting Jan. 10.
Copley first spoke with police about the homicides in February 1998, when he admitted he and Higgason had been to the home to buy crack cocaine, charging documents show. He initially claimed they left and did not kill anyone.
Hammond police spoke to him again in May 1998, after he entered a rehab facility in South Bend and "wanted to clear his conscience," according to court records.
Copley's plea agreement mirrors his previous statements to police.
He admitted he and Higgason were at the home on Torrence Avenue using crack cocaine and Hodge and Ross fell asleep, the plea agreement states.
Copley told police Tamez was sent outside to search for cigarettes, and Higgason handed him a board and said something like, "We're going to kill these guys," records allege.
Copley said Higgason instructed him to hit Hodge, so Copley hit Hodge in the head with the board while Hodge slept, records state.
Copley alleged Higgason also struck Hodge, who was killed, records state.
Copley's plea agreement did not include details about how Tamez and Ross were killed. However, charging documents alleged Higgason ordered Copley to hit Hodge and then began "whacking away" at Ross, who was on a couch.
Copely alleged Higgason let Tamez in after she began knocking on a door, and Higgason hit her in the head.
Copley agreed he will not be sentenced until Higgason's case is resolved, records showed.