Man pleads guilty in 1998 triple homicide

CROWN POINT — A former Region man pleaded guilty in connection with a triple homicide in 1998 at a suspected crack house in Hammond and agreed to testify against his co-defendant, court records show.

David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, admitted in a plea agreement he helped James H. Higgason III, 52, of Whiting, bludgeon Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago, to death Jan. 18, 1998, inside a home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Elva Tamez, 36, and Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City, also were killed.

Copley pleaded guilty to one count of murder. If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Copley's plea agreement, he would sentence Copley to 45 years in prison.

Higgason has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and is scheduled for trial starting Jan. 10.

Copley first spoke with police about the homicides in February 1998, when he admitted he and Higgason had been to the home to buy crack cocaine, charging documents show. He initially claimed they left and did not kill anyone.

Hammond police spoke to him again in May 1998, after he entered a rehab facility in South Bend and "wanted to clear his conscience," according to court records.