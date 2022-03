Man pleads guilty in 9-year-old daughter's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man admitted Thursday he shot his 9-year-old daughter to death in 2017 in front of her two brothers while he was talking to the children about a handgun.

Eric S. Hummel, 38, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent, level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.

Before Hummel entered his pleas, defense attorney Paul Stracci handed Hummel a box of tissues to wipe his eyes.

According to Hummel's plea agreement, he was in a bedroom with his two sons at his Hobart home June 10, 2017, when he pointed an unloaded handgun at the boys and pulled the trigger.

The gun did not expel a projectile at that point, but pulling the trigger caused the firing pin to become engaged.

When 9-year-old Olivia Hummel joined her siblings and father in the bedroom, Hummel pointed the now-loaded gun at her and pulled the trigger. Olivia died from a gunshot wound to her head, court records state.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Hummel's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of one to 8 1/2 years.

Bokota ordered Hummel be evaluated for the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program before his sentencing, which was scheduled for June 9.

In the days after Olivia was killed, about 200 people gathered at Hobart High School to remember her as a redheaded, freckled girl who lit up a room with her smile and got along with everyone.

According to charging documents, Olivia's brothers were cleaning the house and preparing to go to a summer festival when Hummel walked in and began telling them not to play with his gun.

The children's mother wasn't home at the time, police said.

Investigators determined Hummel legally possessed the gun and showed no signs of intoxication after the shooting. Hummel allegedly told an officer, "I thought it was empty."

In a 911 call obtained by The Times in 2017, Hummel could be heard performing chest compressions on Olivia and pleading for her life.

"Oh my God, please,” he said at one point. "Please don't go. Please don't go. Oh my God, please don't go."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.