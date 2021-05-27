Man pleads guilty in attempted robbery that led to 16-year-old's death

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man recently pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge in a 2017 shooting that left a 16-year-old Hammond boy dead and a then-20-year-old East Chicago man wounded.

Augustus J. Johnson III, 23, admitted he and two other men planned to rob the East Chicago man of marijuana Nov. 2, 2017, outside the Marquette Apartments in the 400 block of South Grand Boulevard in Gary's Miller section, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The attempted robbery led to the shooting death of Diego Serna, 16, a junior at the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, documents state.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Johnson's plea, Johnson would be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Johnson admitted he sent text messages to the East Chicago man the day of the shooting about purchasing marijuana, records state.

The man agreed to drive to Marquette Apartments and took Serna with him.

The robbery plan was for Johnson to drive and his alleged accomplices to force the East Chicago man and Serna to the ground and take the man's marijuana, the plea agreement states.