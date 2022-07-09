Man pleads guilty in connection with fatal shooting during attempted robbery in 2015

CROWN POINT — A Gary man admitted Friday to serving as a lookout during an attempted robbery and fatal shooting in 2015 in Gary.

Daidreon Sparks, 25, was 18 years old when he helped several co-defendants during the April 12, 2015, homicide of 21-year-old Donald Fuzzell at a gas station in the 2300 block of Broadway in Gary, according to his plea agreement.

Sparks, who was represented by attorney Joshua Malher, admitted to one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement, Sparks could face a sentence of one to six years. If Sparks receives any time behind bars, he'll be ordered to serve it in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.

Sparks; Dontrall J. Phillips, 27, of Davenport, Iowa; Jimmie Caldwell, 23, of Gary; and Walter A. Rondo III, 24, of Gary, each were charged in 2018 with murder and attempted armed robbery.

According to Sparks' plea agreement, he and Rondo watched for police while Phillips and Caldwell attempted to rob Fuzzell.

When Fuzzell didn't give up his property, Phillips and Caldwell both shot their guns at Fuzzell, records state.

Phillips pleaded guilty but mentally ill in February 2021 to murder. He was sentenced in March 2021 to 45 years in prison.

Rondo pleaded guilty in December 2018. He and Sparks each agreed they won't be sentenced until Caldwell's case is resolved.

Caldwell has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face a jury in November.