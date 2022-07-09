 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Man pleads guilty in connection with fatal shooting during attempted robbery in 2015

  • 0
Daidreon Sparks

Daidreon Sparks

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man admitted Friday to serving as a lookout during an attempted robbery and fatal shooting in 2015 in Gary.

Daidreon Sparks, 25, was 18 years old when he helped several co-defendants during the April 12, 2015, homicide of 21-year-old Donald Fuzzell at a gas station in the 2300 block of Broadway in Gary, according to his plea agreement.

Sparks, who was represented by attorney Joshua Malher, admitted to one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement, Sparks could face a sentence of one to six years. If Sparks receives any time behind bars, he'll be ordered to serve it in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.

Sparks; Dontrall J. Phillips, 27, of Davenport, Iowa; Jimmie Caldwell, 23, of Gary; and Walter A. Rondo III, 24, of Gary, each were charged in 2018 with murder and attempted armed robbery.

According to Sparks' plea agreement, he and Rondo watched for police while Phillips and Caldwell attempted to rob Fuzzell. 

People are also reading…

When Fuzzell didn't give up his property, Phillips and Caldwell both shot their guns at Fuzzell, records state.

Phillips pleaded guilty but mentally ill in February 2021 to murder. He was sentenced in March 2021 to 45 years in prison.

Rondo pleaded guilty in December 2018. He and Sparks each agreed they won't be sentenced until Caldwell's case is resolved.

Caldwell has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face a jury in November.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts