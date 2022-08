Man pleads guilty in connection with rampage through police station in 2019

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty but mentally ill last week to felony arson and battery charges linked to a rampage through the East Chicago police station in 2019.

Robert D. Conner, 32, of Evanston, Illinois, admitted in a plea agreement he barricaded himself in a fingerprint room Dec. 11, 2019, and used a cigarette lighter to ignite papers, filling the room with smoke and causing the sprinkler system to engage.

The arson caused more than $5,000 in damage to the department's computer system, printer, camera, fingerprinting machine, breath test machine and other electronic devices and equipment.

As police placed Conner in a cell at the city jail, he became combative and stabbed an officer's head with one of the prongs from a Taser police had used to subdue him, the plea agreement states. Conner obtained the prong from his own shoulder.

Conner pleaded guilty to arson, a level 4 felony, and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Conner's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of two to 12 years.

Lake County prosecutors agreed to a cap of eight years on the arson count and a cap of four years on the battery charge.

Conner's attorney, Mark Chargualaf, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw were expected to argue the length of his sentence at a hearing set for Aug. 26.