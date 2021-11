Man pleads guilty in connection with robbery at Region brewery

CROWN POINT — A Gary man could face three years on probation if a judge accepts his plea to a charge linked to a robbery at a Region brewery two years ago.

Walter C. Teal, 35, admitted in a plea agreement filed earlier this month he drew a handgun Nov. 5, 2019, and threatened a bartender at 18th Street Brewery in Gary's Miller section while demanding money from the bartender and the business.

Teal agreed to pay $180 in restitution to the brewery and $60 in restitution to the bartender. He also must stay out of the brewery and have no contact with the bartender, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Teal pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of robbery, a level 3 felony.

If a judge accepts Teal's plea agreement, he would be sentenced to three years in prison, but the term would be suspended in favor of probation.

According to charging documents, Teal spent four hours drinking in the brewery and told bar staff his name before leaving. He later returned and robbed the bartender at gunpoint, records state.

