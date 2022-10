Man pleads guilty in crash on I-65 that killed teenage girl

CROWN POINT — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a crash in 2020 on Interstate 65 in Crown Point that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl.

William L. Cromwell, 48, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended resulting in death, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts, including causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

Cromwell admitted in his plea agreement he had a suspended driver's license when he struck a blue Honda that had come to rest in the northbound lanes of I-65 after the Honda's driver hit a deer July 27, 2020.

Sage Albert, 14, of Union, Ohio, a passenger in the Honda Fit, was killed in the crash.

According to charging documents, Cromwell was found to have cocaine in his system after the crash.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Cromwell's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of one to six years.

Cromwell was extradited to Lake County to face charges in the fatal crash in February after authorities in Ohio found him hiding in a home that belonged to his girlfriend, a former Cincinnati councilwoman, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said at a July court hearing.

Cromwell's girlfriend, Yumorria Laketa Cole, was indicted on obstruction of justice charges, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Cromwell's defense attorney, Roseann Ivanovich, said the former councilwoman is the mother of Cromwell's child and her charges were dismissed.

Vasquez scheduled Cromwell's sentencing for Dec. 1.