Man pleads guilty in crash that caused woman's death

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge in connection with a crash in 2019 that caused the death of a 63-year-old woman.

Louis J. Blair, 43, could face two to six years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.

Blair admitted he was driving a silver Chevrolet Equinox on Dec. 21, 2019, when he crashed into a Ford Transit van occupied by a Griffith couple in the 1200 block of East Ridge Road in Griffith.

Dianne Robinson, 63, of Gary, who was a passenger in the Transit van, died as a result of the crash, court records state.

According to charging documents, Robinson suffered a medical emergency after Blair rear-ended their van and became unresponsive. She died from cardiac arrest.

Blair never got out of the Equinox and fled the scene, the plea agreement states.

Police tracked Blair to his Merrillville apartment after the crash, and he came out with his hands up and his pants partially down, court records state.

Blair pleaded to one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a level 4 felony.