 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty in crash that caused woman's death
alert urgent

Man pleads guilty in crash that caused woman's death

Louis J. Blair

Louis J. Blair

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge in connection with a crash in 2019 that caused the death of a 63-year-old woman.

Louis J. Blair, 43, could face two to six years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.

Blair admitted he was driving a silver Chevrolet Equinox on Dec. 21, 2019, when he crashed into a Ford Transit van occupied by a Griffith couple in the 1200 block of East Ridge Road in Griffith.

Dianne Robinson, 63, of Gary, who was a passenger in the Transit van, died as a result of the crash, court records state. 

According to charging documents, Robinson suffered a medical emergency after Blair rear-ended their van and became unresponsive. She died from cardiac arrest.

Blair never got out of the Equinox and fled the scene, the plea agreement states.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Police tracked Blair to his Merrillville apartment after the crash, and he came out with his hands up and his pants partially down, court records state.

Blair pleaded to one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a level 4 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of causing death when operating while intoxicated and other charges.

Defense attorney Susan Severtson and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar were expected to argue the length of Blair's sentence at a hearing set for Jan. 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts