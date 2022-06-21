 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty in deadly drunken driving crash

Eric A. Adair

Eric A. Adair

 Provided

LAPORTE — A Michigan City man recently pleaded guilty to causing another man's death in March 2021 while driving drunk, court records show.

Eric A. Adair, 25, admitted to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a level 4 felony, according to his plea agreement.

Nathan Blount, 32, died after Adair crashed head-on into his vehicle March 12, 2021, on U.S. 35 at Nicomas Path, southeast of Michigan City. 

Blount was a father of four children, all of whom survive him, according to court records.

If LaPorte Circuit Judge Thomas Alevizos accepts Adair's plea agreement, Adair could face two to 10 years in prison.

LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake and defense attorneys Andrew Bennett and Nicholas Catsadimas were scheduled to argue the length of Adair's sentence at a hearing set for July 27.

Adair admitted in his plea agreement that he consumed alcoholic beverages at two establishments before crashing into Blount's 2007 Toyota Camry.

Adair was driving a 2003 Honda Accord about 70 mph immediately before crossing the center line and hitting Blount's vehicle, court records state.

Blount was flown to a South Bend hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Adair also was taken to a South Bend hospital for medical treatment. A blood draw was conducted, and he was found to have a blood alcohol content of about 0.175, according to court records.

