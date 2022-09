Man pleads guilty in deadly pursuit that sparked sting at gun shows

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a pursuit and deadly crash in 2021 that sparked an undercover operation by Lake County sheriff's police targeting illegal firearms purchases at gun shows at the fairgrounds.

Larael L. Littleton, 30, admitted to one count of resisting law enforcement resulting in death, a level 3 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Littleton's plea agreement, Littleton would face a sentence of three to six years. Cappas ordered the Lake County Community Corrections program to evaluate Littleton for possible alternative placement.

Level 3 felonies typically carry a sentence of three to 16 years, with an advisory sentence of nine years. However, Lake County prosecutors agreed to a six-year cap in Littleton's case.

Littleton admitted in his plea agreement he fled July 10, 2021, from officers who tried to stop him for a traffic violation along West 121st Avenue in Crown Point.

Littleton led police on a chase into St. John, where he struck a Buick at the S-curve in the 9500 block of 93rd Avenue and crashed into a tree, according to court records.

Littleton's passenger, Tiara McDonald, 28, of Calumet City, died at a local hospital. The driver of the Buick and Littleton also were taken to hospitals.

Police recovered a drum magazine and extended magazine for a Glock firearm and multiple rounds of .40-caliber ammunition from the Honda driven by Littleton, according to charging documents.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told The Times earlier this year he first brought the idea for the undercover Operation Scarecrow to his command staff after investigators learned Littleton had visited a gun show at the Lake County Fairgrounds before the pursuit.

The Crown Point gun shows, which have been held for decades, long have been criticized as a place where straw purchasers — who often have no convictions that would prevent them from buying a gun — can divert firearms to those cannot legally possess them.

When Martinez announced Operation Scarecrow in February, he said the sting had resulted in the arrests of 22 people ages 15 to 64.

Officers seized 66 firearms, arrested or detained 56 people and confiscated more than $18,000 in cash during three gun shows in October, November and December, according to data provided by police.

Littleton, who was represented by attorney Joseph Roberts, was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno handled Littleton's case for the state.