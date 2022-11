Man pleads guilty in double homicide near Hammond bar

CROWN POINT — A Portage man pleaded guilty Thursday in the shooting deaths of two men last year near a Hammond bar.

Jorge A. Garza Jr., 25, admitted to two counts of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts his plea agreement, Garza would receive a sentence of 24 years in prison.

Garza admitted his attempt to rob Danniel Gamez, 26, of East Chicago, on Oct. 7, 2021, in the 700 block of Locust Street in Hammond resulted in the shooting deaths of Gamez and Diandre Easter, 27, of Calumet City.

Garza is the second defendant to plead guilty in the double homicide.

Javier Galvan, 28, of Calumet City, pleaded guilty in May to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. He could face a sentence of one to six years in prison.

Galvan's attorney, Michael A. Campbell, and a deputy prosecutor were expected to argue the length of Galvan's sentence. Galvan agreed he won't be sentenced until Gamez and Gerardo Gudino, another co-defendant, resolve their cases.

Gudino was found to be in custody in January in Chicago. He has not yet been extradited to Lake County, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

According to Galvan's plea agreement, Galvan drove Garza and Gudino to the Anchor Inn bar, 6712 Calumet Ave., in his white Chrysler 300.

Galvan told police Gamez, who was inside the bar, agreed to sell Garza pills in exchange for money.

When Gamez walked north through an alley, co-defendants Galvan, Garza and Gudino followed him to a dark sedan parked on Locust Street, court records state.

Galvan told police Gamez snatched cash out of Garza's hand and put him in a headlock, and Garza pushed Gamez away and immediately shot Gamez multiple times.

Gamez fell to the ground, and Garza shot at Easter and an unidentified third person in the backseat of the dark sedan, court records state.

Gudino then shot multiple times at the dark car while standing in front of it, documents allege.

Galvan told police Garza and Gudino acted in concert with each other, and he never saw Gamez or Easter display any weapons or threaten anyone.

The judge scheduled Garza's sentencing for Jan. 20.