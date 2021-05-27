Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting on Ridge Road

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man could avoid prison time in connection with a 2019 shooting that occurred after he and his friends were kicked out of a Munster festival for fighting, court records show.

Alonzo Kirk Jr., 24, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.

Kirk admitted in a plea agreement he was driving in the 2000 block of Ridge Road in Highland on June 22, 2019, when he handed his gun to one of his co-defendants and a co-defendant used it to fire multiple shots at a car occupied by three people.

Kirk and co-defendants, Le'Montrell J. Johnson, 23, and Damajae M. McKenzie, 23, both of Merrillville, thought the other car was occupied by people they had fought with earlier that night at the St. Thomas More Festival in Munster, court records state.

An infant, two children and two women also were riding in the tan 2002 GMC Yukon driven by Kirk during the shooting, according to court records.

Witnesses told police Kirk cut off an ambulance and a passenger in his SUV fired about 30 shots at the other vehicle, court records state.

The three people in the other vehicle ducked, avoiding injury, records state.