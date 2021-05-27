Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting on Ridge Road

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man could avoid prison time in connection with a 2019 shooting that occurred after he and his friends were kicked out of a Munster festival for fighting, court records show.
Alonzo Kirk Jr., 24, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.
Kirk admitted in a plea agreement he was driving in the 2000 block of Ridge Road in Highland on June 22, 2019, when he handed his gun to one of his co-defendants and a co-defendant used it to fire multiple shots at a car occupied by three people.
Kirk and co-defendants, Le'Montrell J. Johnson, 23, and Damajae M. McKenzie, 23, both of Merrillville, thought the other car was occupied by people they had fought with earlier that night at the St. Thomas More Festival in Munster, court records state.
An infant, two children and two women also were riding in the tan 2002 GMC Yukon driven by Kirk during the shooting, according to court records.
Witnesses told police Kirk cut off an ambulance and a passenger in his SUV fired about 30 shots at the other vehicle, court records state.
The three people in the other vehicle ducked, avoiding injury, records state.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Kirk's plea, he would sentence Kirk to 1.5 years on home detention with the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and 2.5 years on probation.
In exchange for Kirk's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop three counts of attempted murder, which each carry a possible penalty of 10 to 30 years if convicted.
Johnson has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court June 22.
McKenzie has been wanted on a warrant since charges were filed in July 2019.
Cappas set Kirk's sentencing for July 7.