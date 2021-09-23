Man pleads guilty in drunken driving crash that killed 1, injured another

Cockrell told police they exited Cline Avenue onto eastbound Fifth Avenue. As they approached Colfax, Santiago drove a green Ford Explorer into the path of Harris' motorcycle, records say.

The Explorer hit Harris, and Cockrell hit the truck as it continued to turn in front of his Chrysler. The Chrysler struck a utility pole and became entangled in wires.

When police arrived, a woman was holding Cockrell, who suffered a broken foot, back from fighting Santiago, records say.

Santiago's blood alcohol level was about 0.19, records say. The legal limit for driving is 0.08.

Cantrell told the judge "a lot has happened in this case" since it was filed in March 2019. He anticipated calling Gary police officers to testify at Marquez's sentencing hearing and filing "sealed documents," he said.

Outside of court, Cantrell said Marquez's brother was shot to death outside Marquez's home a day after Marquez posted bond.

Earl J. Dantzler, 32, was killed April 16, 2019, in Gary's Black Oak section, according to Cantrell, Gary police and court records.

"I don't want to point any fingers, but the day after he bonded out his brother was murdered on his front lawn," Cantrell said.