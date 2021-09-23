Man pleads guilty in drunken driving crash that killed 1, injured another

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Thursday in a drunken driving crash in 2018 that left one man dead and another injured.
Santiago Marquez, 39, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he wanted to cancel his jury trial, which had been scheduled to start Monday, and enter pleas instead.
If Vasquez accepts Marquez's plea agreement, Marquez could face a sentence of one to 8.5 years in prison.
Marquez pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a level 5 felony, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a level 6 felony.
He would be required to serve 75% of his sentence on the level 5 felony and 50% of his sentence on the level 6 felony.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson and defense attorney John Cantrell were scheduled to present arguments on the length of Marquez's sentence at a hearing Dec. 2.
Motorcyclist Marcus Harris, 40, of Gary, died at the scene of a crash caused by Marquez on July 28, 2018, at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street. Harris' brother Caltone Cockrell was injured in the crash.
According to court records, Harris drove a Suzuki C50 motorcycle from East Chicago to Gary while Cockrell followed him in a silver Chrysler 300.
Cockrell told police they exited Cline Avenue onto eastbound Fifth Avenue. As they approached Colfax, Santiago drove a green Ford Explorer into the path of Harris' motorcycle, records say.
The Explorer hit Harris, and Cockrell hit the truck as it continued to turn in front of his Chrysler. The Chrysler struck a utility pole and became entangled in wires.
When police arrived, a woman was holding Cockrell, who suffered a broken foot, back from fighting Santiago, records say.
Santiago's blood alcohol level was about 0.19, records say. The legal limit for driving is 0.08.
Cantrell told the judge "a lot has happened in this case" since it was filed in March 2019. He anticipated calling Gary police officers to testify at Marquez's sentencing hearing and filing "sealed documents," he said.
Outside of court, Cantrell said Marquez's brother was shot to death outside Marquez's home a day after Marquez posted bond.
Earl J. Dantzler, 32, was killed April 16, 2019, in Gary's Black Oak section, according to Cantrell, Gary police and court records.
"I don't want to point any fingers, but the day after he bonded out his brother was murdered on his front lawn," Cantrell said.
No charges have been filed in Dantzler's homicide.
Anderson said he anticipated three members of Harris and Cockrell's family would give victim impact statements at Marquez's sentencing hearing.