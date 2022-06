Man pleads guilty in fatal gas station shooting weeks after jury convicted co-defendant

CROWN POINT — Three weeks after a man was convicted of murder for shooting a man to death in 2020 inside a Gary gas station, one of his co-defendants pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Myles Thomas, 27, of Gary, admitted to one count of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, in the homicide of 29-year-old Rayvon Harris on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

In exchange for Thomas' plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of murder.

Thomas' co-defendant, Courtney M. Moss, 32, of Gary, was convicted by a Lake Criminal Court jury May 12 of murdering Harris, of Gary.

Thomas admitted in his plea agreement he argued with Harris, who did not have a gun, and began to hit Harris. Moss shot Harris while Thomas was striking him, court records state.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Thomas' plea agreement, he would face a sentence of three to 10 years.

Level 3 felonies typically carry a possible penalty of three to 16 years, but prosecutors agreed to a 10-year cap. Thomas was represented by attorney James Thiros.

During Moss's trial earlier this month, Moss testified he had his 9mm handgun in his waistband as he watched Thomas and co-defendant Willie A. Jones Jr., 22, each strike Harris inside the gas station.

Moss claimed he shot Harris in self-defense, but the jury rejected his account of the shooting after watching surveillance videos.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jacquelyn Altpeter and Jovanni Miramontes argued at trial the shooting was unjustified and Moss fired the shots that ultimately killed Harris.

Harris, a father of one son, died at the scene.

Jones, who was wounded in the shooting and lost a limb as a result, pleaded guilty in October to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. He testified against Moss and could face a sentence of one to six years.

A fourth co-defendant, Roy C. Akins Jr., 19, is accused of running into the gas station as the fight ended and firing an assault-style rifle at Harris.

Akins has never been arrested in the case. The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted by phone at 877-926-8332 or online at USMS Tips.

