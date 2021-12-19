Man pleads guilty in grisly slaying at Region drug house 18 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Friday in a grisly homicide 18 years ago in Gary.
Robert A. Orosz Jr., 58, admitted in a plea agreement he fought over drugs with 48-year-old Kevin Pratchett and killed Pratchett in sudden heat March 13, 2003, at Pratchett's home in the 2500 block of Wright Street.
Orosz pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which was a class B felony in 2003.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Orosz's plea agreement, Orosz would be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
With credit for good time, he could serve only five years because the law in 2003 allowed for day-for-day credit on a class B felony. In addition, Orosz is expected to receive credit for more than eight months already served in jail, plus good time.
Orosz's defense attorney, Michael Woods, said Orosz used a lot of crack cocaine in the hours before the homicide and had no independent recollection of the killing. However, Orosz had no reason to dispute evidence showing he killed Pratchett by cutting the man's throat.
Pratchett died from a slash wound to his neck, which almost completely severed his larynx, according to charging documents. He also suffered multiple cuts to his face and stabs wounds to his chest and left forearm.
DNA found on items at the crime scene, including a cigarette butt, likely came from Orosz, records state.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said Prachett's family had been notified of the plea agreement.
In exchange for Orosz's plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder charge in Pratchett's homicide and a welfare fraud case filed in September.
Orosz's bond in the murder case was revoked in October as a result of the welfare fraud case. He was accused of collecting nearly $6,000 in unemployment benefits while incarcerated on his murder charge.
Woods asked Vasquez to consider releasing Orosz from jail for two weeks ahead of his sentencing hearing to finish getting his affairs in order. Orosz was willing to be fitting with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet and pay monitoring costs, he said.
Altpeter objected to Orosz's release, and Vasquez denied the motion.
The judge set Orosz's sentencing for Jan. 28.