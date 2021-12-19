Man pleads guilty in grisly slaying at Region drug house 18 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Friday in a grisly homicide 18 years ago in Gary.

Robert A. Orosz Jr., 58, admitted in a plea agreement he fought over drugs with 48-year-old Kevin Pratchett and killed Pratchett in sudden heat March 13, 2003, at Pratchett's home in the 2500 block of Wright Street.

Orosz pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which was a class B felony in 2003.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Orosz's plea agreement, Orosz would be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

With credit for good time, he could serve only five years because the law in 2003 allowed for day-for-day credit on a class B felony. In addition, Orosz is expected to receive credit for more than eight months already served in jail, plus good time.

Orosz's defense attorney, Michael Woods, said Orosz used a lot of crack cocaine in the hours before the homicide and had no independent recollection of the killing. However, Orosz had no reason to dispute evidence showing he killed Pratchett by cutting the man's throat.