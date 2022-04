Man pleads guilty in machete attack at gas station

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty last week in connection with a machete attack last year outside a Hobart gas station.

Travis D. Williams, 32, would be placed on probation for 2 1/2 years if a Lake Criminal Court judge accepts his plea agreement.

Williams admitted he exchanged words with a man April 8, 2021, at a Family Express gas station in Hobart, swung a machete at the man and struck him in the right shoulder and right hand, court records show.

The man required at least 50 stitches and 30 staples to close his wounds, and the staples ended about 3 inches from his neck, the plea agreement says.

According to charging documents, Williams and the man argued after Williams took a mask from the man that the man had intended to purchase. The man confronted Williams inside the store and again outside the store after Williams called him a foul name.

Williams, who was represented by attorney Alex Dominguez, pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. He agreed to have no contact with the victim.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop Williams' remaining charges, including a level 3 count of aggravated battery.

Judge Samuel Cappas scheduled Williams' sentencing for May 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.