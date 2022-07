Man pleads guilty in police chase that ended in rollover crash

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty last week to resisting law enforcement during a pursuit in September 2020 that ended in a rollover crash in Calumet Township.

Cristian A. Anaya, 25, could face a sentence of one year in jail if Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts his plea agreement.

Anaya admitted he led a Lake County sheriff's officer on a pursuit Sept. 20, 2020, after he disregarded a stop sign at Elm Street and Ralston Place.

The pursuit ended when Anaya's blue Chrysler 300 left the road, made a small jump and overturned on its side. Anaya suffered a head injury was and taken to a local hospital.

Anaya pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony. He was represented by attorney Eduardo Fontanez.

Jones sent his sentencing for July 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.