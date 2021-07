Man pleads guilty in robbery at cellphone store

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing an East Chicago cellphone store in January 2020.

Anthony D. Coats, 25, would face a three-year sentence if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

If Coats qualifies for the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program, he would be ordered to serve 18 months in the program. The final 18 months of his sentence would be suspended in favor of probation, Cappas said.

Coats was among three men accused in a Jan. 6, 2020, robbery at the T-Mobile store at 4601 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.

According to court records, two suspects entered the store, and one of them struck a customer in the back of the head with a gun.

An employee placed phones and a tracking device that looked like a phone in a bag, records state. After the suspects left the store, Hammond police located the tracker and began chasing the suspects.

Coats and Maurice D. Brown, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, eventually were identified as suspects and charged.

Brown, who has pleaded not guilty, is next scheduled to appear in court July 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.