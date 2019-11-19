CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge in a 2017 robbery case involving a witness who was gunned down this fall in Gary.
Carlos Santos, 19, faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison on a kidnapping count and up to one year in jail on a misdemeanor theft count. His plea agreement covered two pending cases, but did not include his most recent case involving gun charges.
Santos' attorney, John Cantrell, and prosecutors will argue whether he should serve the sentence in prison or an alternative placement facility, such as work release.
According to court records, Santos; co-defendant Luis Pimentel-Maldonado, 20, of Calumet City; and Santos' then-girlfriend Ashley Miranda met with a woman under the guise of a cellphone sale Sept. 15, 2017, at the McDonald's restaurant at Fifth Avenue and Grant Street in Gary.
Santos sped off from the restaurant while the woman was still in the backseat, and Pimentel-Maldonado pushed her out of the car near the intersection of Grant Street and Ninth Avenue, records say.
Pimentel-Maldonado and Santos were each charged in September 2017 with a level 2 felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and level 3 felony kidnapping.
Pimentel-Maldonado pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He faces one to six years in prison at his sentencing hearing, which is set for Dec. 4.
Santos pleaded guilty to level 4 felony kidnapping. He also admitted to a misdemeanor theft charge alleging he stole a pair of shoes from a woman in August 2017 in Hammond.
Santos was charged Nov. 13 with felony possession of an altered handgun and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf. His next court hearing in that case is set for Jan. 7.
Prosecutors dropped domestic battery and strangulation charges against Santos on Monday, because the victim in that case — Miranda, 26 — was shot to death Oct. 3 in Gary.
A 14-year-old Urbana, Illinois, boy and 29-year-old Hammond woman were wounded and Miranda was killed after someone in a white SUV opened fire on Miranda's car in the 7100 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. Miranda died at a hospital.
In the domestic battery case, Santos had been accused of forcing his way into Miranda's home in East Chicago on Aug. 30, 2018, choking her unconscious, and kicking and punching her in the face and body.
Miranda, a mother of five, was pregnant at the time of the alleged attack, records state.
She had an active order of protection against Santos at the time. She requested Sept. 14 that the order be dismissed, documents show.
Miranda initially refused to cooperate with a police investigation of Santos, because she feared Santos' family would turn off NIPSCO to her home, court records allege. The domestic battery case against Santos was filed in January 2019.