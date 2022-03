Man pleads guilty in robbery during alleged 2-day crime spree

CROWN POINT — A Gary man accused of robbing banks in St. John and DeMotte and crashing during a police pursuit in Porter County during a two-day crime spree in January 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lake Criminal Court.

Ronnie Adams Jr., 30, admitted in a plea agreement he robbed a Fifth Third bank branch at 9805 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Jan. 19, 2021.

According to charging documents, Adams jumped over a teller counter with a BB gun on his hip and said, "I'm taking all this (expletive)," before taking cash from several tellers' drawers. He jumped back over the counter and fled before police arrived.

In total, Adams was accused of robbing the bank of $3,113, St. John police said.

Adams pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a level 3 felony robbery charge in the St. John case and a second case in its entirety. In the second case, Adams was facing three felony counts of battery following an investigation by Gary police, court records showed.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Adams' plea agreement, Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson and defense attorney Sonya Scott-Dix would argue the length of Adams' sentence at a hearing set for April 5. Adams could face one to six years behind bars.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to robbery charges in Jasper Superior Court in connection with a robbery Jan. 20, 2021, at the Fifth Third bank branch in DeMotte. His next court date in that case was set for March 15.

Adams also has pleaded not guilty in Porter Superior Court to felony resisting law enforcement charges, which stem from a police pursuit that occurred after the alleged bank robbery in DeMotte.

Hebron police spotted a Buick LaCrosse that matched the description of a car involved in the DeMotte bank robbery and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver — later identified as Adams — continued north, records state.

The Buick struck a concrete median and became disabled in the roundabout at Ind. 2 and County Road 100 South, where Adams and a female passenger were taken into custody, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.