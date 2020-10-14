Man pleads guilty in robbery, rape, homicide of mentally disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the robbery, rape and homicide of a mentally disabled woman in September 2015, when he was 15 years old.

Calvin Poston, 20, of Gary, would face a 40-year prison sentence if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

Poston was charged in the homicide of Carolyn Rimpson, 61, in September 2015 and a separate attack on a "female endangered adult" Nov. 29, 2016, in Gary.

Rimpson's body was found Sept. 29, 2015, outside an abandoned home in the 4000 block of Broadway. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.

She had been reported missing Sept. 24, 2015, after she arrived home on a church bus. She was last seen walking down her street talking on her cellphone, police said.

Rimpson was mentally challenged, but she went to work every day, went bowling on Mondays and attended church Wednesdays, her family said.

Poston pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and criminal confinement, a level 3 felony.

Poston agreed to a 30-year sentence on the robbery count and a 10-year sentence on the criminal confinement charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively.