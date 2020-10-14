Man pleads guilty in robbery, rape, homicide of mentally disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the robbery, rape and homicide of a mentally disabled woman in September 2015, when he was 15 years old.
Calvin Poston, 20, of Gary, would face a 40-year prison sentence if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.
Poston was charged in the homicide of Carolyn Rimpson, 61, in September 2015 and a separate attack on a "female endangered adult" Nov. 29, 2016, in Gary.
Rimpson's body was found Sept. 29, 2015, outside an abandoned home in the 4000 block of Broadway. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.
She had been reported missing Sept. 24, 2015, after she arrived home on a church bus. She was last seen walking down her street talking on her cellphone, police said.
Rimpson was mentally challenged, but she went to work every day, went bowling on Mondays and attended church Wednesdays, her family said.
Poston pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and criminal confinement, a level 3 felony.
Poston agreed to a 30-year sentence on the robbery count and a 10-year sentence on the criminal confinement charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Poston would be required to serve at least 75% of his sentence with credit for good time, according to his plea agreement.
In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss all remaining counts linked to Rimpson's homicide and charges in the separate case.
Cappas in January denied Poston's motion to suppress his statements during an interview with detectives from the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit in January 2017.
His attorneys, Matthew LaTulip and Joseph Curosh, had argued Poston's statement was not voluntary. In an order, Cappas wrote he carefully scrutinized videotape of Poston's interview with police and other evidence and concluded Poston's statement was voluntary.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz is handling the case for the state.
Cappas set Poston's sentencing hearing for Dec. 9.
