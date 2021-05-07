 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty in Schererville carjacking, chase into Hammond
CROWN POINT — A Riverdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a 2019 carjacking in Schererville that led to a police chase and crash in Hammond.

Brendan A. Beasley, 19, admitted to felony counts of robbery and resisting law enforcement, level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Beasley's plea agreement, Beasley could face one to 8.5 years in prison.

Beasley admitted in the plea agreement that he pulled a gun on a man Nov. 17, 2019, at a gas station in the 2100 block of U.S. 41 in Schererville and demanded the man hand over keys to a Dodge Charger.

Beasley got into the car with co-defendants Eddie M. Bass and Adrian M. White and fled, the plea agreement states.

A Schererville police officer spotted the car heading north on U.S. 41, attempted a traffic stop and gave chase when the driver didn't stop, records state.

The person driving the Charger struck two other passing cars on Cabela's Drive in Hammond, causing one of the passing drivers to be taken to a local hospital.

After the crash, Bass, Beasley and White fled on foot. A Hammond police dog tracked White to a nearby hotel and Beasley was arrested near the Cabela's store.

Bass was accused of attempting to drown a Schererville police K-9 after he and the dog fell into a pond during a struggle near Cabela's.

Beasley was represented by attorney John Cantrell. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno handled the case for the state.

Cappas set Beasley's sentencing for June 29.

Bass pleaded guilty and was sentence in April 2020 to 42 months in jail.

White has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court Friday.

