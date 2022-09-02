Man pleads guilty in shooting after fight at Region YMCA

CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced count in connection with a shooting Dec. 3 that wounded a man driving in Hammond.

Jarell Spires, of Chicago, admitted to one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement, Spires would be sentenced to two years in the Lake County Jail.

With credit for good time, he would have to serve a year in jail. He already has credit for 205 days, attorneys said.

The shooting victim left the Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., after he was involved in an altercation with several other men, according to Spires' plea agreement.

Spires and co-defendant Mwata Webb, 21, of Chicago Heights, were seen near the YMCA getting into a white Chevrolet Camaro, which was used in the shooting at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and 175th Street, records state.

In response to questions from Vasquez, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes said the man was shot in his leg.

According to charging documents, Hammond detectives reviewed surveillance videos and photos to identify Webb as the driver of a white 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with heavily tinted windows and red rally stripes.

Spires was identified as the front seat passenger in the Camaro at the time of the shooting, records state.

Miramontes said the victim didn't want to take the case to trial and had agreed to the proposed plea agreement.

Spires, who was represented by attorney Marc Laterzo, said he was on probation in Cook County at the time of his arrest for a firearm charge and had a misdemeanor case pending in Texas.

Vasquez scheduled Spires' sentencing for Sept. 30.