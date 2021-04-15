 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty in shooting death of 4-year-old boy he was babysitting
CROWN POINT — A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy he and his then-girlfriend were babysitting in 2017 at his Winfield home.

Brett A. Beatty could face a sentence of one to six and a half years if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.

Beatty and Rachel Griffin, 26, each were accused of failing to secure a semi-automatic handgun that Eric Cole, of Wheatfield, used to fatally shoot himself Aug. 5, 2017, at the residence Beatty and Griffin shared in the 7700 block of East 120th Avenue.

Beatty admitted in his plea agreement he agreed to watch Eric and his older sister for their mother, who was Beatty's employee and friend.

Beatty left the children in Griffin's care to run to get a hair cut without telling Griffin about a .40-caliber gun under their bed or properly securing the gun, court documents state.

Eric found the gun while Griffin was in another room and shot himself in the forehead at close range while his sister was present, court records state.

According to charging documents, Griffin told police she went to a bathroom to get ready to take the children for a walk and heard a loud noise. She went to the bedroom and saw Eric lying wounded next to the bed.

Beatty pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness, a class B misdemeanor. A level 5 felony carries a possible penalty of one to six years in prison, while a class B misdemeanor carries a possible sentence of half a year in jail.

Beatty's attorney, Paul Stracci, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg are expected to argue the length of Beatty's sentence at a hearing set for June 17.

Griffin's next court appearance is set for April 16.

