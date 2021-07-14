Man pleads guilty in shooting death of teen trying to sell Xbox

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge in the shooting death of a Merrillville teen trying to sell his Xbox in June 2019.

Garry L. Higgins IV, 19, admitted to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement, Higgins could face 10 to 30 years in prison.

Defense attorney Michael Woods and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay are expected to argue the length of Higgins' sentence.

In exchange for Higgins' plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of murder and attempted armed robbery, along with a firearm enhancement. The state also agreed to dismiss several other cases against Higgins, which included charges of carrying a handgun without a license, armed robbery and burglary.

Higgins admitted he used the OfferUp app to arrange for 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera to meet him June 12, 2019, in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary so he buy an Xbox from Peluyera.

When Peluyera arrived with his father, Higgins said he wanted proof the Xbox worked properly.