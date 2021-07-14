Man pleads guilty in shooting death of teen trying to sell Xbox

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge in the shooting death of a Merrillville teen trying to sell his Xbox in June 2019.
Garry L. Higgins IV, 19, admitted to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement, Higgins could face 10 to 30 years in prison.
Defense attorney Michael Woods and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay are expected to argue the length of Higgins' sentence.
In exchange for Higgins' plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of murder and attempted armed robbery, along with a firearm enhancement. The state also agreed to dismiss several other cases against Higgins, which included charges of carrying a handgun without a license, armed robbery and burglary.
Higgins admitted he used the OfferUp app to arrange for 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera to meet him June 12, 2019, in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary so he buy an Xbox from Peluyera.
When Peluyera arrived with his father, Higgins said he wanted proof the Xbox worked properly.
Higgins admitted he, his friend Dezman C. Dukes and Peluyera went to a power outlet at a nearby residence. A resident came out and said something, and the teens moved to another location, records state.
"At that time, a silver handgun with a black handle was brandished, was pointed at Johnny Peluyera and one shot was fired," the plea agreement states.
Peluyera walked back to his father's car after he was shot and died in his father's arms, records state.
Lake County prosecutors initially charged Higgins and Dukes with murder, but they withdrew the charges against Dukes after a magistrate rejected them for lack of probable cause.
Dukes told police at the time that Higgins fired the shot that killed Peluyera, court records show.
Last week, Bokota granted the state's motion for a warrant for Dukes, who failed to appear for proceedings in the case.
After Higgins entered his pleas, Bokota canceled his trial, which had been scheduled to begin Monday.
The judge set Higgins' sentencing for Aug. 25.