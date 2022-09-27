 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man pleads guilty in shooting last year in Region parking lot

  • 0
Maurice Vernon

Maurice Vernon

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 34-year-old man man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a shooting last year in East Chicago.

Maurice A. Vernon, of East Chicago, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement, Vernon would receive a five-year sentence.

If he qualifies, he would serve two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program and three years on probation.

According to charging documents, Vernon shot a man in the leg Sept. 6, 2021, in a parking lot in the 900 block of West Chicago Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man on the ground and applied a tourniquet to slow his bleeding.

Cappas set Vernon's sentencing for Nov. 8.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries condemn Russia for Ukraine referendum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts