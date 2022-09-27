Man pleads guilty in shooting last year in Region parking lot

CROWN POINT — A 34-year-old man man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a shooting last year in East Chicago.

Maurice A. Vernon, of East Chicago, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement, Vernon would receive a five-year sentence.

If he qualifies, he would serve two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program and three years on probation.

According to charging documents, Vernon shot a man in the leg Sept. 6, 2021, in a parking lot in the 900 block of West Chicago Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man on the ground and applied a tourniquet to slow his bleeding.

Cappas set Vernon's sentencing for Nov. 8.