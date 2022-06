Man pleads guilty in shooting over gun

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty last week in connection with allegations he shot a man in the arm in 2020 after the man and the man's father confronted him about a stolen firearm.

Antonio M. Brown, of Gary, admitted to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors dropped several charges, including attempted murder.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Brown's plea agreement, he would face a sentence of one to three years.

Defense attorney Patrick Young and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes are expected to argue the length of Brown's sentence at a hearing set for July 12.

Brown admitted in his plea agreement he was in the area of 48th Avenue and Adams Street in Gary on Jan. 17, 2020, when he was confronted by the man and his father about an incident earlier in the day.

Brown fired a handgun at the man, who was shot in the arm, court records state.

According to charging documents, Brown was seated in a car in the area of 47th Avenue and Jefferson Street with the man and three others earlier that day when he asked to see the man's gun.

The man handed Brown the gun, and Brown got out of the vehicle and pointed the gun at those still seated in the car, records state.

The gun's owner told police he went home and told his father that Brown, whom he had known since middle school, stole his gun, according to court documents.

The man and his father drove back to the area where Brown was last seen and pulled up alongside him.

When the man's father rolled down his car window, Brown turned and fired 10 to 15 shots at them before running out of ammunition and fleeing, records state. The father told police he returned fire with his own gun before driving away.

