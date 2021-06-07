Man pleads guilty in sledgehammer attack outside Hammond middle school

CROWN POINT — A 43-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to attacking another man with a sledgehammer in 2018 outside a Hammond middle school.

Patrick Ross, of Hammond, admitted to criminal confinement and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, level 3 and 5 felonies, respectively, in the attack Jan. 25, 2018, outside Scott Middle School.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Ross' plea agreement, she would sentence him to 20 years, with 10 years in prison and 10 suspended in favor of probation.

Ross was convicted in February 2020 of attempted murder, criminal confinement and two counts of battery following a trial before Boswell.

The judge later agreed to set aside the convictions and granted Ross a new trial after Jamise Perkins, his attorney at the time, argued he never clearly said he wanted to represent himself.

Ross' original public defender, Casey McCloskey, withdrew from the case days after his trial opened because Ross repeatedly accused him of colluding with prosecutors. Boswell granted McCloskey's motion to withdraw, but initially denied a motion for a mistrial.