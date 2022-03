Man pleads guilty in stabbing outside Schererville bar

CROWN POINT — A St. John man received a two-year sentence for stabbing his ex-girlfriend's male co-worker 10 times outside a Schererville bar last year.

Anthony Miller, 26, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Miller's plea agreement and sentenced him to two years, suspended in favor of probation.

Miller, who was represented by attorney Lemuel Stigler, admitted he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend outside Greg's Place, 21 E. Joliet St., when her co-worker attempted to intervene and Miller struck the other man 10 times with a knife.

As part of his plea agreement, Miller agreed to pay $1,200 in restitution to the victim before completing his probation.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bradley Carter handled the case for the state.

