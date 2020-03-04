Man pleads guilty second time in traumatic death of girlfriend's toddler

Conley went to work and left her three children in Hanney's care, according to the facts. Hanney is not the father of any of the children.

At some point, Conley claims he became aware that the 20-month-old girl was injured and in need of medical care, but failed to seek that care, according to court records. Haney "delayed care by Googling information about head trauma, seizures, heart arrhythmia, and irregular breathing."

Hanney further delayed care by calling Conley home from work and waiting for her arrival rather than "promptly providing medical intervention," according to the facts. It was not until 44 minutes after he contacted Conley to come home that he called 911 reporting the child was not breathing and was unresponsive.

When emergency officials arrived at the home, the child was not breathing and had no pulse, according to court records. A scan done at the hospital found the child suffered brain death due to a lack of oxygen and "significant herniation of the brain."

The child was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she was declared brain dead on July 21, 2017.

"A reasonable caregiver should have and would have known immediately that (the child) was in need of emergency medical care/intervention," according to court documents.