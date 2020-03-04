Man pleads guilty second time in traumatic death of girlfriend's toddler

VALPARAISO — Just six months after pulling out of a plea agreement in favor of a trial, Wheatfield resident Gary Hanney has again pleaded guilty in the death of his then-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter.
Hanney pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent in return for prosecutors dismissing the remaining five felony counts.
The deceased child was found to have suffered abusive head trauma and the cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force trauma, according to the agreed-to facts of the case.
If the proposed plea is accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, Hanney will face 20 to 40 years behind bars when sentencing is argued March 17, according to the plea.
The 32-year-old will be required to serve at least 75% of whatever sentence he receives, Clymer said.
Hanney had been facing a possibility of much more time behind bars had the case gone to trial and if he had been found guilty on the other counts, said his public defender Bryan Truitt.
The trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but Clymer vacated those plans as a result of the proposed plea agreement.
According to the agreed-to facts attached to the new plea agreement, Hanney was living with his codefendant in the case, Tamika Conley, in Portage at the time of the offense in question on July 18, 2017.
Conley went to work and left her three children in Hanney's care, according to the facts. Hanney is not the father of any of the children.
At some point, Conley claims he became aware that the 20-month-old girl was injured and in need of medical care, but failed to seek that care, according to court records. Haney "delayed care by Googling information about head trauma, seizures, heart arrhythmia, and irregular breathing."
Hanney further delayed care by calling Conley home from work and waiting for her arrival rather than "promptly providing medical intervention," according to the facts. It was not until 44 minutes after he contacted Conley to come home that he called 911 reporting the child was not breathing and was unresponsive.
When emergency officials arrived at the home, the child was not breathing and had no pulse, according to court records. A scan done at the hospital found the child suffered brain death due to a lack of oxygen and "significant herniation of the brain."
The child was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she was declared brain dead on July 21, 2017.
"A reasonable caregiver should have and would have known immediately that (the child) was in need of emergency medical care/intervention," according to court documents.
Hanney had agreed with prosecutors in August to dismiss the first proposed plea agreement in the case that carried a potential sentence of 20 to 30 years behind bars. He had pleaded guilty then to the level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent in return for prosecutors dismissing the remaining charges.
He told The Times in an exclusive interview in August that while admitting culpability in not seeking help sooner for the child, he was having second thoughts about having pleaded guilty to such a high-level criminal offense. He said he did not knowingly hurt the child and that the girl's mother played a bigger role in the case than has been portrayed.
Conley, 26, pleaded guilty to three level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent and faces 30 years of probation. She remains behind bars at the Porter County Jail, and disposition of her case is awaiting the outcome on Hanney's fate.