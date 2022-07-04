 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty to 2nd child sex crime in 10 years

Bradley Franchville

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man pleaded guilty last week in connection with allegations he forced a teenage girl to have sex with him after persuading the girl's relative to allow her to babysit his children.

Bradley W. Franchville, 26, was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the girl, who was between the ages of 14 and 15, during visits to his Merrillville motel room from May to October 2019. Charges were filed in 2021.

Franchville previously was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2013 in Porter County. In that case, he received a three-year sentence and was ordered to complete sex offender treatment. 

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Franchville's latest plea agreement, she would sentence him to 2.5 years in prison, four years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and three years on probation.

Franchville agreed his latest conviction will require him to register as a sex offender.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss remaining counts in Franchville's 2021 sexual misconduct case and two other cases, which include charges of failing to register as a sex offender and dealing in cocaine.

Franchville was represented by public defender Michael Woods. Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe handled the case for the state.

Bokota set Franchville's sentencing for Aug. 31.

