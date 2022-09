Man pleads guilty to beating girlfriend two years ago

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty Tuesday to beating a girlfriend in June 2020 after becoming angry with her at their apartment in East Chicago.

Jesse M. Villarreal Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

Villarreal admitted in his plea agreement he became angry June 14, 2020, and hit the woman multiple times on the side of her body, head and arms while they were inside an East Chicago apartment.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted his plea agreement and gave him a two year sentence, with one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program and one year suspended in favor of probation.

Villarreal agreed to complete a batterer's intervention program, pay restitution of $757 to the woman and have no contact with her.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts, including aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.