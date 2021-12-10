 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to breaking woman's tooth, tripping 5-year-old during attack
CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating a girlfriend and tripping her 5-year-old son in 2019 in Gary, causing the boy to hit his head.

Raymond D. Reese, 36, could face three to 10 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.

Reese admitted he grabbed the woman by the neck with both hands and slammed her into a set of stairs inside a building in the 6500 block of East Third Place in Gary.

The woman suffered a broken front tooth, bleeding gums and "busted" top and bottom lips, court records state.

Reese slammed the woman's body six more times, and punched her, the plea agreement states.

He also intentionally tripped her 5-year-old son as he walked into a room with his mother, causing the boy to hit his head on a stairway, records state.

Reese met police outside and said, "I hit her. Let's go to jail," according to the plea agreement. 

Reese pleaded guilty aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and domestic battery on a person less than 14, a level 5 felony.

Bokota set Reese's sentencing hearing for Jan. 21.

