Man pleads guilty to burning pregnant girlfriend, stabbing her with pen

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with allegations he burned a pregnant girlfriend with a cigarette and stabbed her with a pen last year in Hammond.

David R. Jones, 39, admitted to one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

If a Lake Criminal Court judge accepts Jones' plea agreement, he would be sentenced to three years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of attempted rape, battery and strangulation and refrain from filing a habitual offender enhancement against Jones, court records show.

Jones admitted in his plea agreement he burned his pregnant girlfriend with a cigarette "and/or" stabbed her with a pen, causing burn marks "and/or" lacerations.

According to charging documents, Hammond police responded about 1:45 a.m. May 23, 2020, to a hotel in the 3800 block of 179th Street for a report of a domestic battery.

The woman told police Jones was the father of her then-unborn child and she had recently moved out of a home she shared with him, records state.

Jones' sentencing hearing was set for Dec. 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.