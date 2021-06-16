Man pleads guilty to carjacking SUV full of children, leaving with infant in backseat

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man pleaded guilty Monday to carjacking children as they waited for their parents and driving off with their 7-month-old sibling strapped into a car seat.

Mario Salas, 54, drove the stolen Chevrolet Traverse from a McDonald's restaurant at 6093 Broadway in Merrillville to a Citgo gas station at 6085 Cleveland Street, where he left the child unharmed Feb. 15.

Salas pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery, both level 5 felonies.

He agreed to a sentence of six years, his plea agreement states. Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas set his sentencing for July 12.

The series of events occurred after Salas, who initially was driving a gray Chevrolet pickup truck, was involved in a hit-and-run about 7:45 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Strack & Van Til, 6001 Broadway, police said.

The driver of a Lexus flagged down an off-duty officer. While the officer was speaking with the Lexus driver, Merrillville police were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a disturbance at the McDonald's.

A 13-year-old girl told police her mother and father went inside the restaurant to order food, leaving her with two other siblings, when Salas walked up.