Man pleads guilty to causing infant's death last year

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to causing the death of a 5-month-old child last year in Hammond.

Efrain Gonzalez, 26, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota he wanted to plead guilty because "mistakes ... were made."

The baby, Anayelli Avina, died Oct. 5, 2020, at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital from injuries she suffered Sept. 29 at her home in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hammond.

Gonzalez admitted to one count of battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old, a level 2 felony.

He agreed to a 22-year prison sentence, with no option for alternative placement.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts, including murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery. The state also agreed to dismiss another case involving charges of battery on law enforcement and resisting law enforcement.

Gonzalez said his excessive use of alcohol and drugs "caused this mess," and he no longer wanted to use those substances.

According to charging documents, Gonzalez was a new boyfriend to Anayelli's mother the day her baby was injured.