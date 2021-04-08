 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty to cutting woman with knife while holding her against her will
alert urgent

Man pleads guilty to cutting woman with knife while holding her against her will

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man could face four to 27 years in prison if a Lake Criminal Court judge accepts his guilty pleas to four counts in three different domestic battery cases.

Joshua M. Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal confinement, a level 3 felony, and three counts of domestic battery, including one level 5 felony and two level 6 felonies.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss rape, criminal confinement, domestic battery and strangulation charges.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

Rodriguez admitted in his plea agreement he held a woman against her will in February 2020 in Hobart and cut both of her breasts multiple times with a knife, causing her serious pain.

The woman told police he used an electric cord to tie her to a chair in a basement, beat her and raped her with an object, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The attack began after Rodriguez accused of woman of cheating on him, documents state.

Rodriguez admitted he hit the same woman in the face May 4, 2019, causing swelling.

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

He also admitted he punched another woman, with whom he also had a sexual relationship, in the face and banged her head into a wall May 9, 2019.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold and defense attorney Casey McCloskey will argue the length of Rodriguez's sentence.

Judge Diane Boswell set the sentencing hearing for June 2.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Joshua M. Rodriguez

Joshua M. Rodriguez

 Provided
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts