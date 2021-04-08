Man pleads guilty to cutting woman with knife while holding her against her will

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man could face four to 27 years in prison if a Lake Criminal Court judge accepts his guilty pleas to four counts in three different domestic battery cases.

Joshua M. Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal confinement, a level 3 felony, and three counts of domestic battery, including one level 5 felony and two level 6 felonies.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss rape, criminal confinement, domestic battery and strangulation charges.

Rodriguez admitted in his plea agreement he held a woman against her will in February 2020 in Hobart and cut both of her breasts multiple times with a knife, causing her serious pain.

The woman told police he used an electric cord to tie her to a chair in a basement, beat her and raped her with an object, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The attack began after Rodriguez accused of woman of cheating on him, documents state.

Rodriguez admitted he hit the same woman in the face May 4, 2019, causing swelling.

He also admitted he punched another woman, with whom he also had a sexual relationship, in the face and banged her head into a wall May 9, 2019.