Man pleads guilty to helping move victim's body, serving as lookout

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man could avoid prison time after admitting Monday to helping put a homicide victim's body in a car and serving as a lookout while others dumped the body in a pond.

Adam Martin, 22, appeared in court with defense attorney John Cantrell and pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts the plea agreement, he would sentence Martin to two years in prison but suspend the term in favor of probation.

Martin is the third man to plead guilty in the homicide of 34-year-old Erik Lozano on Dec. 1, 2019, in the parking lot of a BMO Harris bank branch in East Chicago.

Christian O. Mora, 21, of East Chicago, was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison for stabbing Lozano about 20 times during an argument about money.

Casey Hall, 21, of Merrillville, was sentenced to two years in prison for helping place Lozano's body in Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station. The body had been doused in bleach and wrapped in garbage bags, court records state.

Nathaniel J. Ostapchuk, 23, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty to assisting a criminal. His next court date is scheduled for March 15.

Lozano's brother, Ruben Lozano, told the judge during Mora's sentencing hearing it was painful to learn his brother had been stabbed so many times, including once through the heart, and "disregarded as nothing."

"My brother was a good guy," he said. "He's going to be missed."

Vasquez scheduled Martin's sentencing hearing for March 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.