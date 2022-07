Man pleads guilty to hitting 2 police cars during pursuit

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man admitted Thursday he struck two police cars during a chase last year in Lake Station.

Dandre M. Hunter, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Level 5 felonies typically carry a sentence of one to six years, but Lake County prosecutors agreed to a cap of four years on each count.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Hunter's plea agreement, defense attorney Kirk Marrie and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Doug Shaw will argue the length of Hunter's sentence at a hearing set for Sept. 13. He could face one to eight years.

Hunter admitted in his plea agreement he was driving a silver Buick with no rear license plate that was stopped Jan. 31, 2021, in the area of Central Avenue and Howard Street obstructing traffic.

Hunter fled from officers when they attempted a traffic stop and intentionally struck a Lake Station officer's patrol vehicle, records state.

As more police officers joined the chase, Hunter spun the Buick around and accelerated head-on into another officer's patrol car, according to court documents.

Both officers suffered soreness to their bodies as a result of being struck, and one cut his finger.

The Buick Hunter was driving had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Chicago, police said at the time of Hunter's arrest.