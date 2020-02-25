Man pleads guilty to incest after claiming sex was victim's fantasy

VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Hobart man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to felony incest in a case where he blamed the victim, saying the lewd text messages and sexual encounter at a hotel were "her fantasy."
Terry Powell Jr. pleaded guilty to the offense as charged, but prosecutors agreed to cap the potential sentence at three years behind bars.
The charge typically carries a sentence of up to six years behind bars.
If the deal is accepted by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on April 8, Powell will be required to register as a sex offender and follow all registration requirements, according to the proposed plea.
The alleged victim said Powell began sending her "lewd and inappropriate" text messages when she was 17, court records state. When she turned 18, the messages "grew increasingly lewd and aggressive," according to charging documents.
The victim in the recent case said she "played along" because she was afraid Powell would disown her, police said.
On June 16, Powell picked up the victim, took her to a Portage hotel and spent two to three hours there, during which time they had sex, police allege.
Police said a forensic analysis of the girl's phone revealed "a plan to have sex in a hotel room and dialogue after it actually occurred."
Powell admitted to starting the "very inappropriate conversations" with the woman but said he was only following "her fantasy" and had no desire for her sexually, according to charging documents.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan had earlier told the court Powell faced accusations involving another family member in 2012. That case did not result in a criminal conviction but involved Child Protective Services, Ryan said.
Powell also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in 2015 stemming from accusations of fondling the 16-year-old son of his then fiancee, Ryan said.