Man pleads guilty to incest after claiming sex was victim's fantasy

VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Hobart man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to felony incest in a case where he blamed the victim, saying the lewd text messages and sexual encounter at a hotel were "her fantasy."

Terry Powell Jr. pleaded guilty to the offense as charged, but prosecutors agreed to cap the potential sentence at three years behind bars.

The charge typically carries a sentence of up to six years behind bars.

If the deal is accepted by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on April 8, Powell will be required to register as a sex offender and follow all registration requirements, according to the proposed plea.

The alleged victim said Powell began sending her "lewd and inappropriate" text messages when she was 17, court records state. When she turned 18, the messages "grew increasingly lewd and aggressive," according to charging documents.

The victim in the recent case said she "played along" because she was afraid Powell would disown her, police said.

On June 16, Powell picked up the victim, took her to a Portage hotel and spent two to three hours there, during which time they had sex, police allege.