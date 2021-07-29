Man pleads guilty to kidnapping woman at gunpoint, other charges

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man could face a sentence of one to four and a half years after pleading guilty Thursday to felony charges of kidnapping, resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Dashawn D. McIntee, 24, admitted in a plea agreement he kidnapped a woman Dec. 28, 2018, after she walked out of a home in Hobart.

McIntee approached the woman with a handgun and ordered her to drive him "somewhere," but allowed her to go inside her residence to retrieve her keys, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

While inside, the woman asked a family member to call 911. She drove the man a short distance from her home before noticing police cars behind her with emergency lights activated, court records state.

McIntee initially ordered the woman to speed up, but then told her to pull into an alley in the area of 50th Avenue and Virginia Street, the affidavit says. McIntee allegedly jumped out and attempted to flee, while the woman ran back to the police cars.

Police took McIntee into custody and found an extended magazine on the floorboard of the second woman’s SUV, records state.