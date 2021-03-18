Man pleads guilty to molesting 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

CROWN POINT — A Lowell man pleaded guilty Tuesday to molesting an 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat after using marijuana with her during a visit to her home last year.

Tyler R. Andriese, 24, could face four to 12 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

Andriese admitted in the plea agreement the girl told him via Snapchat she was 11 years old.

He subsequently sent her a message saying he wanted to have a sexual encounter with her, court records state.

Andriese went to her Lowell home the night of March 27, 2020, smoked marijuana with the girl, exposed his private parts to her and fondled her, court records state.

Andriese will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years to life, court records state.

Andriese also agreed to continue to have no contact with the girl.

He admitted to one count of child molesting, a level 4 felony. His plea agreement calls for a minimum sentence of four years. A level 4 felony carries a possible penalty of up to 12 years.

Andriese's attorney, Joseph Roberts, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg will argue the length of Andriese's sentence.